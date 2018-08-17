Huawei has its own line of processors. In case you didn’t know, the company has been working on a new chipset–the Kirin 980. This one is expected to be found in the Mate 20 phones. The 7nm chipset is ideal for smartphones and will be introduced at the IFA 2018 in Berlin. It will be the first to be commercially available as the Huawei Mate 20 series is also about to be uncovered. As with most mobile processors, you can expect better performance and longer endurance with the Kirin 980.

Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 980 is the latest chipset in the lineup. The top Chinese OEM has beaten Apple and Qualcomm in the 7nm smartphone chip game for being the first to roll out such.

The processor has been confirmed already but details are scarce. We’re expecting a number of things like a proprietary GPU plus octa-core Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 but take this information with a pinch of salt.

Hopefully, the next-gen Huawei Mate will be even faster and efficient. The Mate 20 series phone may outshine all other Huawei smartphones although there aren’t many details available.

The 7nm Kirin 980 launch will happen in October. By then, your phone will be almost ready for Android 9 Pie if it’s not available yet.

VIA: Android Authority