We’re counting the days until October 16 when Huawei will unveil the new Mate 20 phone series. We’ve been anticipating the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, Mate Pro, and the standard Huawei Mate 20. These phones will launch soon with ‘higher intelligence’. The Pro variant will arrive with a QHD+ screen and maybe a front 3D camera. All models will run on Android 9 Pie at launch and they will be definitely smarter in many ways. The top Chinese OEM has been teasing the public with images and was even caught poking fun at its competitors.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 with ‘higher intelligence’ will become official after weeks of rumors and speculations.

The teaser video presents the Huawei Mate 20, still with Higher Intelligence, with some mention of “Fortune favours the bold”. The new Mate may be ready and rough for more rugged use and perhaps as something new to explore.

To review, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the premium variant, will feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ display, 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 128GB built-in storage, 6GB of RAM, and a 4200mAh battery. The Huawei Mate 20 will have a 6.3-inch display, running on EMUI 9 over Android 9 Pie.

There’s also the Mate 20 Lite that appeared on Polish and German websites earlier. That one will feature a 6.3-inch LCD screen with 1080 × 2340 resolution, Kirin 710 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot.

When it comes to imaging, there’s a 24MP f/2.0 and 2MP selfie cams with depth sensor, AI camera, HDR mode.