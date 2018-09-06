Huawei is working on the latest Mate series phones. The next models will be the Mate 20, Mate 20 Lite, and the Mate 20 Pro. These devices are highly anticipated since we first saw the leaked images and specs of the Huawei Mate 20 Lite since early in August. The budget version is expected to arrive together with the entry-level Mate 20 and the premium Huawei Mate 20 Pro. The launch is still yet to happen so expect to hear related rumors, leaks, and speculations.

We’ve seen a number of renders of the Mate 20 complete with a waterdrop notch and triple rear shooters. The phones have recently reached the EEC running Android 9 Pie.

The Mate 20 Lite has appeared on Polish and German sites, now ready for pre-order even if it’s not yet formally announced. We know the upcoming Mate 20 phones will receive the Android 9 Pie update but we can’t say when exactly.

The latest information we’ve gathered is for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. It is said to arrive with QHD+ resolution while the Huawei Mate 20 will only have an FHD+ display.

The phone with model number HMA-L29 is the Mate 20. It will come with a 6.3-inch screen, 18.7:9 aspect ratio, and 1080 x 2244 pixel resolution as per a Uaprof document. Other specs we know so far include 6GB of RAM, 128GB built-in storage, and a 4200mAh battery plus EMUI 9 on top of Android 9 Pie.

As for the Huawei P20 Pro, the phone with model number LYA-L29 has 1440 x 3120 pixels and 498 ppi on a 6.9-inch screen. Its QHD+ resolution is the same as what is found on the LG G7 ThinQ.

Huawei will make an official announcement on the 16th of October. Both phones will run on Kirin 980 processor which rivals Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset. Expect a triple camera system and at least 128GB storage and 6GB RAM on each of the new Huawei Mate 20 variant.

We remember that Huawei Mate 20 pictured in the wild before the official reveal. There’s also the idea of a front 3D camera so let’s wait for the grand reveal by the top Chinese OEM.

VIA: Mobielkopen