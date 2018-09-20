Trust Roland Quandt for the latest information about most upcoming smartphones. The prolific mobile geek knows how to tease and excite those in gadget town. The last time we featured was related to the Galaxy Note 9 which included the price and last-minute leaks. Today, we’re learning some more details about the Huawei Mate 20 series which has also been a favorite topic recently. It’s been over a month since we first saw those Huawei Mate 20 Lite images and specs leaked and now, here are hands-on photos of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

It’s uncertain if it’s the Huawei Mate 20 Pro or just the plain Huawei Mate 20 but we don’t think it matters now. One image shows a smartphone with a large display that appears to be curved. Another photo shows a notch on the center top part of the display.

We’re guessing this is the Pro variant because of the notch and the size. It may remind you of other premium flagship phones because of the size although we can’t figure out the specs. The curved sides can be proof though the device will have premium features. The Higher Intelligence reference may mean this new Huawei Mate phone is smarter.

Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro would also have a notch at the middle, housing the camera, flash, and earpiece.

Another peek at the Huawei Mate 20 (Pro). Not so sure anymore if this is Pro or non-Pro, sorry. pic.twitter.com/AVVhQahi74 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 19, 2018

VIA: Roland Quandt