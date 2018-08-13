Huawei has already overtaken Apple in the global mobile market but it has yet to beat Samsung. It may be long before that happens but we know the Chinese OEM won’t stop working to get on top of the game. It will continue to come up with new Android phones that have almost premium specs but still at affordable prices. Aside from a Huawei foldable phone, a new Mate phone is in the works. Known this early as the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, this one is expected to appear together with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Obviously, this phone is the souped-down model of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro leaked earlier so expect lower specs. It actually looks similar to the Huawei Nova 3 or the Huawei P Smart.

Unlike the Huawei P Smart, the Huawei Mate 20 Lite may be priced a bit higher at 399 euros which is about $454. That’s not exactly affordable but it’s not totally premium like the other flagships from Huawei either.

Just like the Huawei P20 series, this one will also boast a notch. The Mate is Huawei’s answer to Samsung’s Galaxy Note line as a phablet offering. The Huawei Mate 20 Lite is said to have a 6.3-inch screen LCD screen with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, possibly a Kirin 710 Octacore chipset, microSD card slot for memory expansion, 6GB of RAM, and a 64GB onboard storage.

When it comes to connectivity options, the Huawei Mate 20 Lite will make use of Bluetooth 4.2, 600 Mbps downstream speed with LTE, and Gigabit WLAN in dual-band mode. When it comes to imaging, you’ll be overwhelmed with the quad cameras. Yes, that’s four cameras: a dual 20MP rear cameras with f/1.8 and a dual 24MP + 2MP selfie shooters.

Other features of the Huawei Mate 20 Lite include a thin build with metal frames, glass front and back covers, large 3650mAh battery, and rear cameras in a vertical orientation.

