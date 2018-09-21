The Huawei Mate 20 phone series is one of the highly anticipated lineups to be announced next month. October will be busy with us comparing the Pixel 3 phones from Google, a new one from Samsung, the OnePlus 6T, Razer Phone 2, and these new Huawei Mate 20 phones. The Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Lite, and Mate 20 Pro will be unveiled on October 16. We’re expecting a number of great features, especially for the Pro variant, with Higher Intelligence, front 3D camera, and a QHD+ screen.

The Huawei Mate 20 is the top Chinese OEM’s flagship for the second half of the year. The Mate 20 Pro, particularly, will have premium specs: a large display with an on-screen fingerprint sensor, triple cameras, QHD+ display, curved sides, waterdrop notch, and 128GB onboard storage.

When it comes to imaging, the triple camera setup is expected because such already was implemented on the Huawei P20 Pro. A recent APK teardown has revealed a number of interesting features the Mate 20 Pro will have.

First is Underwater Mode as discovered in the EMUI 9 camera app. We’re assuming the device will be ready to take on being underwater with its IP67 rating. It doesn’t make the smartphone fully waterproof but at least we know it will survive some splash or some time under water. This new mode may allow you to capture clear shots even in underwater environments.

Huawei is also believed to be releasing a waterproof phone case so that’s good. We don’t expect the expensive phone to be left underwater without any protection.

Another camera feature is this AI Cinema that are actually filters for the video recording feature. They may be used in real-time so you will immediately see the effect. Examples include AI Color, Fresh, Background Blur, Suspense, and Vintage.

Some XDA devs only got to see the code which also includes the AI Zoom and Video Bokeh that will greatly improve the camera features of the Huawei phone. Let’s wait and see.

VIA: XDA