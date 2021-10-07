In less than a month, Google will officially reveal the new Pixel 6 series. The standard Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are almost ready. A Pixel Fall Launch has been set so there’s no more guessing game. Well, we can expect more details will surface until the official product announcement. The closest we have so far were the sample photos and videos taken using the Pixel 6 Pro that tell us camera performance has improved significantly.

A thread on Reddit has been discovered, mentioning the official price of the Pixel 6 in Germany. Price tag reads 649€ which is about $750 in the US. A pre-order gift has also been mentioned. If you pre-ordered for the Pixel 6, you will receive a pair of Bose 700.

Last week, Pixel 6 series color options and pricing in Europe were leaked: €649 and €899. So yes, the latest information we gathered makes sense.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro camera features have been detailed. A hands-on video and some photos of the phone were leaked ahead of launch.

We can also look forward to the Live Translate feature and 33W wired charging support. Protective phone cases have been sighted online already.

Of course, we already know about Google Tensor chip and Material You. The Google Pixel 6 may also come with ultra-wideband (UWB) support. It may not arrive with a charger. The camera sensor will be bigger and better. Pixel 6 pricing will be in the upper segment while the Pixel 6 Pro will be expensive.