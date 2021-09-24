In a few weeks, the Pixel 6 series will see the light of day. There will be two variants: the regular Pixel 6 and the higher-specced Google Pixel 6 Pro (Pixel 6 XL). The phones are said to be more camera-focused and the tech giant is promising better performance than before. Pixel phones are usually known for their cameras. They may not be perfect but they work for many consumers. The price range is just right. The specs are not always the highest but they work well with other components.

The Pixel 6 Pro will run on the new Google Tensor chip. It is expected to offer better control over image processing right on the phone. The Google Camera app will definitely be more advanced but Google has not released enough information yet.

A source said the camera features will include a 12MP Sony IMX663 selfie camera on the Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6 will only have 8 megapixels. The Pixel 6 Pro’s triple rear camera system will have these: 50MP Samsung GN1 main + 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra wide-angle + 48MP Sony IMX586 4X zoom telephoto.

Upon checking the Google Camera app’s code, there are references to new features and enhancements like a wide-angle front camera. There will also be different zoom ratios on the selfie camera, at least, for the Pro variant.

Video recording can reach 4K60 resolution with the main cam at 7X zoom max as with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 series. At 4K30 or 1080p30, zoom level can reach 20x. Other possible features include audio zoom, manual white balance adjustment, Magic eraser (object removal feature), Face deblur, Scene lock, Front torch, Bluetooth microphone support, Timer light, Motion blur, “Nima aesthetic”, “Baby mode”, Frequent faces v2, and Portrait spotlight.