Google made the announcement a couple of weeks ago the ‘Android 11: The Beta Launch Show’ would be postponed. It wasn’t the time then to celebrate because of issues concerning the death of George Floyd in the United States. The search giant did not push through with the online-only live event but it finally released Android 11 Beta last week, bringing new ways to communicate and control devices. Some OEMs also made their announcements their phones would be receiving the new Android version.

With Pixel 4a’s launch also delayed, some are saying there are a few bugs and issues that needed fixing. At this time when most parts of the world are on lockdown, we understand delays and cancellations. As for Google, it’s always been hopeful that things will improve. The company has been affected as well but Pixel remains a focus.

So where is the Google Pixel 4a exactly? It’s not available yet but it seems launch will be delayed again. Tech analyst Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) shared on his Twitter that the announcement is still happening on July 13 as we also mentioned before. That is about a month from today so there is enough time for Google to work on whatever issues.

Another interesting information was shared though. A Black model is said to be launching on October 22 as listed in the system. The Barely Blue color option is gone. These details aren’t confirmed yet and we doubt related information will stop from surfacing.

There won’t be a Pixel 4a XL anymore but we saw how it could have looked with a dual rear camera system. The Google Pixel 4a was shown off in a live stream video while Pixel 4a wallpapers were leaked and made ready for download. The Pixel 4a was already benchmarked and compared with older Pixel devices.

Last month, the Pixel 4a market release was said to be delayed and it’s really happening. We’ve already seen the design and some camera samples as leaked. We can’t wait to confirm the Snapdragon 730 and other mid-range specs and improvements like the UFS 2.1 storage, speedier app loading, and the same cost as the previous model.