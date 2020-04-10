New Pixel phones are set to be released next month. There won’t be a Google I/O 2020 conference as the tech giant canceled the event due to what’s been going on around the world. With or without the coronavirus, Google will introduce the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL. No doubt the new devices will be unveiled and it’s happening very soon. Much information has been shared already. The two may cost the same as the previous models. Some live images of what could be a prototype have also surfaced online.

The Pixel 4a renders have surfaced online ahead of its Q2 launch. The set showed a single rear camera, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a rear fingerprint reader. There is also a camera hole in front of what could be a 5.81-inch flat display with thinner bezels. We found the square camera hole interesting because there’s only one rear camera plus an LED flash. The round fingerprint sensor is placed in the center.

According to a recent source, the Pixel 4a will be a plastic unibody with an OLED screen plus 2340 x 1080 FHD+ resolution. There will be a punch hole selfie camera but sans Face Unlock and Soli sensors. The phone may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, Adreno 618 GPU, Pixel Neural Core, and a Titan M security chip.

Other possible specs include the following: 6GB RAM, 3080mAh battery, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, and USB-C 18w fast charging. Don’t expect Qi wireless charging though. When it comes to imaging, expect a 12.2MP camera with autofocus and OIS/EIS and an 8MP selfie camera.

Video recording is similar to what the Pixel 4 already offers: 1080p @30 FPS/60 FPS/120 FPS, 720p @240 FPS, and 4K @30 FPS for the rear camera, and 1080p @ 30 FPS for the selfie cam. Other information we known includes features like the new Google Assistant, Now Playing, and two colors (Just Black and Barely Blue). The price could be $399.