The Pixel 4a is coming in about a few weeks. We’re already certain of that because Cuban YouTuber Julio Lusson has been sharing a lot of details about the next-gen mid-range Pixel from Google. He shared the Pixel 4a wallpapers after presenting the phone’s benchmark scores. Lusson also shared some camera samples. Today, we can see the smartphone in his hands if you watch his latest video on YouTube. We’re not sure how he managed to get a hold of the phone but we’re assuming it is a test unit.

The YouTuber recently livestreamed with a Pixel 4a phone in his hand. The reveal isn’t official but we’re glad to know it’s almost ready for launch and market release. Lusson only has 10,000 subscribers but he’s become popular recently for the information and images of the mid-range Pixel he’s been posting.

His first livestream on YouTube included the Pixel 4a. What he has is a prototype but we’re guessing it’s almost the final product. He shared the dimensions: 144.2mm x 69.4mm x 8.4mm. The phone is still lightweight at about 135 to 140 grams.

The Pixel 4a comes with a plastic build. It doesn’t look and feel premium so it’s very mid-range. It won’t come with the Active Edge squeeze feature so we’re also assuming Google may also ditch it soon.

The phone also comes with a haptic motor. The display is OLED and 60Hz. Other specs and features of the phone include UFS 2.1 storage, nanoSIM + eSIM slots, stereo speakers, headphone jack, 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 730 processor, 64GB/128GB of storage, 5.81-inch OLED screen, FHD+ resolution, and a 3080mAh battery. When it comes to the camera department, we’re looking at an 8MP selfie shooter under a punch hole plus a 12.2MP rear camera.