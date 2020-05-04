Pixel 4a is the most anticipated phone of this year and there have been numerous sneak-peaks into the smartphone’s design, specifications release date in recent times. So far, the expected specs include – Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor mated to Adreno 618 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1, Single punch-hole 5.81-inch OLED HD+ display (2,340 x 1,080 resolution and 443 dpi), 60Hz refresh rate, 3.5mm, 3,080 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, headphone jack and of course Android 10 out of the box when released.

The design and dimensions

How the Google Pixel 4a will look is now evident as Pigtou in collaboration with tipster David from xleaks7 showed the leaked CAD drawings of the device along with dimensions and camera module. There’ll be a polycarbonate body for the Pixel 4a with dimensions – 144.18mm (height) x 69.46mm (width) x 8.2mm (thickness). Due to the protruding rear camera, the thickness goes up to 19.4mm.

Pixel 4a camera performance

Last week YouTuber Julio Lusson showed some of the early sample pictures of the device and now after spending a few days with the phone, he has more photographs demonstrating Pixel 4a’s camera prowess. He has also shared a video (in Spanish) on his Youtube channel Techno Plus, which indicates that Julio has pre-release firmware build and the latest Google Camera app version.

Coming to the optics, Pixel 4a has a single 12.2MP rear camera having Sony IMX363 sensor (f/1.73 aperture lens) 1.4µm pixel size which is the same as the Pixel 3, 3a, 4 phones. Also, there’s a single 8MP front-facing camera comprising Sony IMX355 sensor (f/2.0 aperture lens) and 1.14µm pixel size.

Leaked camera samples

As expected the Google Pixel 4a camera performs very well in all the photography modes – portrait, macro, zoom, landscape, low-light, and indoor photography. Also, there is an Astrophotography mode that allows you to take photographs of the star-studded sky, and the result’s impressive. It is basically an extension of the Night Sight mode which takes long exposure shots and is best used with a tripod.

The front-facing camera also performs as expected from a Pixel device as the edge-detection and bokeh effect is impressive. Here are some more samples of the Pixel 4a camera which will give you a fair idea of the raw camera of the phone. The final commercial version of the device will have software tweaks, so expect the photographs to be more refined.