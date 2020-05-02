Google Pixel 4a is the next most anticipated phone. Its announcement on May 22 seems inevitable now. The phone has tough competition from the likes of OnePlus which offers apparently the best (if not the best) vanilla Android experience even in comparison to Google phones. And now with iPhone SE in contention, buyers will be looking for a solid package in the form of Pixel 4a. Always known for its camera performance, Google should also have an excellent camera module in the Pixel 4a.

That said, tech YouTuber Julio Lusson from Cuba has Tweeted some samples of the Pixel 4a pitted against the Redmi Note 7. How he got his hands on the Pixel phone is anybody’s guess, but since he is a reliable tipster, his word can be taken with a grain of salt though. According to Julio, the image comparison is one close-up shot indoors (seen above) and another a wide-angle shot that demonstrates the capability of the phone. For reference, the shot below on the left is from Pixel 4a and one on the right is from Note 7.

Both the Pixel 4a photos have very balanced exposure levels and edge-detection is also good. The close-up shot displays the depth-sensing capabilities and better focusing ability of Pixel 4a camera. As for the wide-angle shot, there is a clear crispness, less noise, and color saturation levels due to the phone’s capable sensor.

Although comparing Redmi Note 7 camera with Google Pixel’s camera module is a bit unjustified, still we get an idea of what the Google phone will be capable of. The Pixel 4a is rumored to have a 12 MP camera whereas the Note 7 has a 48 MP, but we all know that more megapixels doesn’t always mean better photo clicking capabilities.