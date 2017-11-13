Ever since its launch back in February, we’ve heard of many good things about the phone and its 4K HDR and smarter camera. It was named as the Best New Smartphone at MWC 2017 with its super slow motion cam and for many other good reasons. We have some idea how it works, thanks to the G Lens being detailed.

The phone may not have a ‘tap to wake’ feature nor any fingerprint sensor enabled but it’s sold unlocked in the US. We know this is one robust phone after that durability test. It’s also getting important updates including Netflix HDR support. We’ve been anticipating for the Oreo update but for now, here’s a firmware to build 47.1.A.5.51 (from 47.1.A.3.254). This brings a number of fixes for some issues on the camera sensor. Apparently, the RGBC-IR and ToF (Laser AF) sensors of some dual-SIM units are not working.

The update delivers the newest November 2017 Android security patch as well. This is for that camera distortion issue. It adds the ‘Correction for image distortion’ toggle option within the camera setting plus some other improvements not only on the phone camera but the whole Xperia XZ Premium system.

Expect to receive any OTA alert or notification that the software update is ready.

