We were highly anticipating for the LG G6 at this year’s Mobile World Congress mainly because the G5 was tagged as the Best Device at the MWC 2016. We got our hands-on feature on the other South Korean tech giant’s premium flagship smartphone but we weren’t quite impressed with it. For this year, GSMA went for a Sony phone as the “Best New Smartphone or Connected Mobile Device at MWC 2017”–the Sony Xperia XZ Premium.

The award was announced at the annual Global Mobile Awards (Glomo Awards) as part of the Mobile World Congress. It’s just one of the 30 recognitions it received. The phone was also named as the “Coolest of MWC” and “Best Smartphone” by Wired, “Reader’s Choice” by Tech Radar, and UK Blog Awards “Best Innovation”. No doubt the Xperia XZ Premium captured the attention of the MWC crowd and people at Sony Mobile are delighted with the good news.

Sony Mobile Communications’ President and CEO Hiroki Totoki said: “We’re honoured by this recognition – Xperia XZ Premium has received endorsement from operator partners, media, consumers and industry peers alike, which is testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation, to deliver great products and experiences for consumers.”

The Mobile World Congress 2017 and the GSMA somehow gave Sony a boost since the company has been checking on the phone’s performance. 2016 was actually the company’s make-or-break year but looks like it was a good year for Sony.

Making Sony Xperia XZ Premium a clear winner is the Motion Eye camera system that brings more advanced features, resulting to high quality images even with the 960fps Super slow motion video capture. There’s also the phone’s 4K HDR display–the first in the world to be used on a smartphone. Phone will be available this Spring in either Deepsea Black or Luminous Chrome.

SOURCE: Sony Mobile