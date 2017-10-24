The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is now ready to be updated to Android 8.0. After waiting for weeks for the Oreo, we can now confirm if the XZ Premium will get some of the XZ1’s features as promised. No, it won’t have the fingerprint sensor enabled but the premium flagship smartphone will receive a number of new functions and improvements starting with the App Shortcuts that now allow easier access to actions menus with a long press on a particular app icon.

Following the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact, the Xperia XZ Premium will have the 3D Creator. It is the 3D scanning feature that scans your face or any object which you can use as a 3D avatar. This feature can render an item or face under a minute. You can use the 3D form as your social media or print using a 3D printer.

With the Oreo update, the phone receives an Autofocus Burst feature that lets you track, recognize, and capture sequences of objects in motion. The sharp focus is ideal to use to achieve those blur-free action shots. The App Shortcuts function has been reimagined to respond to a long press on the icon. The Predictive Capture knows when to buffer images so smiles aren’t missed. The phone will automatically take photos even before you press a button. This way, you can have many options for that perfect shot.

Last but not the least, Android 8.0 update brings enhanced sound quality to the front-facing stereo speakers. The Qualcomm aptX HD audio so high-quality sounds are supported and heard especially when using a pair of wireless headphones.

SOURCE: Sony Mobile