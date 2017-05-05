The Sony Xperia XZ Premium broke cover back in February. Boasting a 4K HDR and smarter camera. It impressed a lot of people in the industry that it was even named as the ‘Best New Smartphone at MWC 2017‘. The phone surprised the mobile photography enthusiasts with the super slow motion . We haven’t heard much about it but we know it went up for pre-order on Amazon UK last March and a bronze pink variant will also be available in June.

Sony Mobile has done good with this smartphone but we’re curious to know how the company worked on the camera technology. We’re no experts but the phone sports a 19MP megapixel camera that can capture slow-mo videos in 960 frames per second. This is ideal for those who like to record important moments in detail. The camera system is definitely better than the Xperia XZ that is already good enough.

The new Xperia XZ Premium’s camera features a redesigned G Lens with F2.0 aperture and 25mm wide angle lens. This allows a better resolution in the corner of the images. The corners may not be really important but the G Lens is a significant improvement. Other notable enhancements include autofocus speed by as much as 50%, better resolution by 25%, revised algorithms, and less ‘white out’.

Below are images shared by the XPERIA blog that show how Sony worked on the new technology:

VIA: XPERIA Blog