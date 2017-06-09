If we have to credit someone for making getting a lot of smartphone users used to the “tap to wake” feature, we believe it would be LG. The Korean company had this standard to their flagships from the LG G2 onwards, such that it has become almost ubiquitous and normal in today’s smartphones. Sony had adopted this feature for its flagships before, but they’ve suddenly gone missing.

Users have confirmed that the “tap to wake” feature – tapping on the screen to wake the phone – is curiously missing from Sony’s flagship devices – the Xperia XZ Premium and Xperia XZs. It’s pretty unlike Sony to do this, they’re very much dedicated to putting out great software builds such that Xperia users actually forget about using custom ROMs. We hope this is a bug of some sort.

This is not where the weirdness started for the new Xperia devices. Last year, we discovered that Sony had launched the Xperia X Compact and the Xperia XZ in the United States without fingerprint scanners. We didn’t really know the reasoning behind that decision, but since at that time (in 2016) one could probably get away with not having a fingerprint sensor, we let it go.

We’re hoping that the “tap to wake” issue could be fixed with a software update. We’d hate to think that these particular Sony flagships don’t have the hardware and sensors to accomplish this – certainly not, we think.

