While High Definition videos is probably the best way to watch videos on screens for now, there are still some problems when it comes to the standards that various devices use. This is one of the reasons why the device and support rollout has been pretty slow. The good news for owners of the Sony Xperia XZ Premium is they’re now only the second smartphone to be receiving HDR support from Netflix, after the LG G6 got it last May.

The Xperia XZ Premium is actually one of the few smartphones currently in the market that have HDR-capable display. And so it should be natural that Netflix HDR videos can now be watched on that device. The support page on the video streaming app indicates that you must run the latest firmware so that the HDR playback on the Netflix app will work properly. The difference between the LG G6 and the Xperia XZ Premium is that the former also supports Dolby Vision while the latter only has HDR10 support.

This is probably one of the reasons why the rollout of HDR support has been really slow. Devices have different standards and so apps and services take time to bring the proper support for the device. For example, while the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have HDR display, they are using a different format, the Mobile HDR Premium. So even though it has probably sold more than the two Netflix HDR supported phones, the Samsung flagships don’t have it yet.

As more smartphones come with HDR display in the next few months, Netflix may also bring support to them soon enough. Let’s wait for the next announcement.

