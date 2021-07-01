Here are the latest image renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3. There are plenty of images surfacing but what our source shared is about as close we can get to the real thing. The colors are included now so we have a glimpse of what could be the next-gen premium foldable flagship smartphone. At the Galaxy Unpacked event this coming August, expect the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in more colors and with improved specs and features.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to come with a 6.23-inch external display. The main internal screen will be 7.55-inches. The phone may already have S-Pen support. The 5G connectivity is already a given if the Snapdragon 888 Plus is true.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 renders appear to have a matte finish. This is different from the glossy finish from before. Aside from the S-Pen support, the under-display camera may already be part of the device.

There will be a triple camera system with an LED flash. The camera hump is not as pronounced now. The fingerprint reader and volume rocker will be on the right edge of the phone. The SIM card slot will be on the left.

The main display will have a UPC with high transmittance. We can look forward to the Adaptive UI or Split UI, touch-based controls, 2215mAh + 2060mAh dual battery, IP rating, and an Armor Frame.

We learned the phone will also offer UWB. A 512GB model may also be ready. The more affordable price can be anticipated so more people can buy. We will confirm everything this August at the next major Galaxy Unpacked event.