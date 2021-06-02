The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the flagship smartphone offering from the South Korean tech giant for the second half of the year. There will be no Galaxy Note 21 but the foldable device will arrive with another product–the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The company is only preparing to make the big announcement. We probably know everything there is to know but of course, we still want to take things with a pinch of salt. We’ll continue to share whatever we learn until the official product launch.

We’re looking at an August or September launch. It is said mass production has already started, beginning with the first components. The number of foldable phone units may be limited this year though.

The number of Galaxy Z Fold 3 units could be a third of what the tech giant usually sets for other models. The foldable phone will still be expensive so Samsung needs to be wise when it comes to production.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The latter may be slightly more affordable though at around a thousand dollars. As for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, we know some details like the possibility of S-Pen support or S-Pen slot, Adaptive UI or Split UI, and maybe some touch-based controls.

The foldable smartphone is said to run on a Snapdragon 888 processor and a 2215mAh + 2060mAh dual battery. We can look forward to that IP rating, Under Display Camera, and Armor Frame. A smaller display size and cover display may also be showcased.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable phone is almost ready. Some camera details have leaked. A thicker display and AES is also a possibility.

Production for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has not begun yet but we believe it will start soon. Let’s wait and see.