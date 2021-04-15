The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will not come with an S-Pen slot. We’ve heard of this idea before and it seems this detail is already confirmed. The reason isn’t because it’s not part of the plan but because there is not enough space in the device. The internal parts have their place but adding a slot for the stylus is impossible for now. Samsung is said to be considering better dust-proofing and waterproofing this time but the slot is out of the equation.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be released. It may only be one of the two foldable phones to be unveiled this year. The Galaxy Z Flip 2 is still believed to be in the works. The next-gen Galaxy Fold may offer S-Pen support but sans the slot as with the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Much has been said about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. We recently mentioned it will have a smaller 4380mAh battery. Display size may be smaller but with an S-Pen input. We can also look forward to an Under Panel Camera.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2 may be out later this year. No, we’re not expecting the dual and tri-fold designs. We just known they will be better yet lighter in form.

The June 2021 arrival may be impossible now, as well as, that idea of a sliding keyboard and two hinges. Maybe one with a thicker display and AES so let’s wait and see.