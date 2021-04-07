There is no new Galaxy Z Flip yet but we’re almost certain about the fate of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung needs to come up with a follow-up to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 especially since it is getting new challengers like the Huawei Mate X2 and the recently announced the Xiaomi Mi MIX FOLD. Only a few months after the second-gen Galaxy Fold model was introduced, we started hearing about the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It was mentioned to come with a light indicator on the hinge.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also said to come with an S Pen support, thicker display, AES, sliding keyboard, and two hinges. There are more speculations.

The phone may come with an under display camera. It will be better and lighter in form. We can also anticipate a smaller cover display.

New details have leaked and we just learned the outward display will be smaller. That’s something we mentioned earlier which is a bit disappointing. People want more screen real estate so any increase will be appreciated. But then again a small foldable phone may mean it can fit the pocket more comfortably.

To review, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a 6.2-inch display. The next-generation model is said to come with a smaller 5.4-inch Super AMOLED panel and the same 2260 x 816 resolution and 25:9 aspect ratio.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may also come with a front-facing display with 120Hz refresh rate. There is still no word if Samsung will apply S-Pen support. Maybe the reduction in size of the external display means S-Pen input. Let’s wait and see.