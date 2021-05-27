The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will probably replace the Galaxy Note 21. Well, it won’t be a final replacement but just for this year as the Note series is said to be cancelled or delayed. As for the third-gen Galaxy Fold, expect new details and information will come up until the next big Galaxy Unpacked event. It is anticipated to come with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The next Galaxy Z Fold model is said to be equipped with a smaller screen, some touch-based controls, and an Under Display Camera.

So far, we also know the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could use a Snapdragon 888 processor and a 2215mAh + 2060mAh dual battery. The phone is also said to come with an IP rating and an Armor Frame.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may or may not feature an S-Pen slot. We’re not sure but we’re hoping it would. Display size may be smaller. Even the cover display may be smaller.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Camera Specs

We can also expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 model will be better yet lighter in form. When it comes to imaging, the selfie camera may be 10 megapixels (1.22um 1/3.2″ IMX374) with another 16MP (1.0um 1/3.09″ IMX471) according to a source. The rear camera system could include the following: 12MP wide-angle (1.8um 1/1.76″ IMX555), 12MP 2x telephoto (1.0um 1/3.6″ 3M5), and a 12MP ultra-wide (1.12um 1/3.2″ 3L6).

We’re also looking forward to that under display camera, thicker display, and AES. We’re not expecting the sliding keyboard and two hinges yet as we could see them implemented on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab.