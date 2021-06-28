The month of June is about the end which means we are getting closer to the next big Galaxy Unpacked event. Before it happens, Samsung will unveil the new Galaxy Watch 4 series. And then we will go back to anticipating for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The past few months, several details and images have been leaked so we already have a picture of the new Galaxy foldable phones. It will be the first time the South Korean tech giant is launching two foldable smartphones at the same time.

Instead of the the Galaxy Note 21 series that is usually released in the second half of each year, Samsung will be introducing the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. A lot has been said about the two. Recently, we said the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be coming to Verizon and will offer Samsung Pay with MST. The Samsung foldable clamshell phone may also come with a bigger cover display and with more colors.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will offer S Pen support, UWB, in-display camera, fingerprint sensor, 512GB onboard storage, high transmittance UPC, touch-based controls, and Snapdragon 888 processor. Both foldable phones are expected to have Adaptive UI or Split UI, more affordable prices, and an IP rating.

A source shared the display sizes of the two foldable smartphones. Tron (@FrontTron) said the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will have a 6.7-inch inner display and a 1.9-inch external screen. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have with a 7.55-inch inner screen and a 6.23-inch display on the exterior.

The two may also come with an Armor Frame. Mass production of the phones is also said to have started so we’re almost sure the foldable smartphones are arriving and will not be cancelled nor delayed.