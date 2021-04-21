More details are surfacing about the next-gen Galaxy foldable phones from Samsung. Two new Galaxy Z devices are expected to be introduced in the second half of the year. There is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The latter has been said to be the Galaxy Z Flip 2 but the South Korean tech giant could be giving it a new name. Expect more will be leaked about the foldable devices until the official Galaxy Unpacked event.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may arrive with more colors. Our source said the phone will be available in Pink and Blue. Four more colors will be added to the options we already know. We can expect these new colors: Gray, White, Pink, and Dark Blue.

The foldable clamshell phone from Samsung will be released this Summer. The original Galaxy Z Flip was released in the first half of 2020 but this year will be different. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was already said to be available in Beige, Black, Green, and Purple but apparently, Samsung is planning on more colors.

Last year, a special Thom Browne edition was released. We’re not sure if Samsung partnered with Thom Browne this 2021. Let’s wait and see.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 may be out in a total of eight colors then: Purple, Green, Black, Beige, Pink, Dark Blue, White, and Gray. As for the specs, we can look forward to that 10MP selfie camera and a 3200mAh dual battery system.

Launch may be around July or August. Pricing will still be above $1,000 but we’re crossing our fingers Samsung makes this more affordable for more people.