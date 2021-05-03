After the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, we have information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Much has been said about the next-gen foldable clamshell smartphone from the South Korean tech giant but as usual, we’re taking things with a pinch of salt. It will follow the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Instead of Galaxy Z Flip 2, it will be called the Galaxy Z Flip 3 perhaps not to bring any confusion since the Galaxy Fold is now on its third-generation. Well, technically, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be considered as the third model under the Z Flip line because there were two devices introduced last year.

Our same source (@TheGalox_) shared the possible colors of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. An official look was posted, showing all four colors: Green, Black, White, and Purple. The Black in the image looks like Gray though.

Anthony also shared the Galaxy Z Flip 3 would also come with a bigger cover display. He noted it is a “very big upgrade and it’s a much better viewfinder”. Pictured below is the Beige Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 which we agree is beautiful.

More Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 colors are said to be released. It may also come with an IP rating and an Armor Frame. The phone may also be out later this year. Specs have been leaked at the start of the year but expect more details will surface until the official Galaxy Unpacked event.