The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the next-gen premium flagship smartphone from the South Korean tech giant. We believe the Galaxy Note 21 series will be delayed. The next major Galaxy Unpacked will introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip. The launch won’t be in a few months so there’s still plenty of time for details and images to be leaked. More rumors and speculations may still surface until the official announcement. As per one of our favorite leaksters, Ice universe (@UniverseIce), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may weigh 269g.

That’s already lighter from the last Galaxy Z Fold 2 but some people are saying it is still heavy. As for the Samsung Galazy Z Flip 3, the smartphone is said to have a thinner chin–3.88mm compared to 4.8mm of the original Samsung Galaxy Flip from last year.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is almost ready. Camera details have surfaced online. It may use an Adaptive UI or Split UI. The phone could also have touch-based controls.

We can also look forward to an Under Display Camera, Snapdragon 888 processor, and 2215mAh + 2060mAh dual battery. The IP rating for both foldable phones is possible plus an Armor Frame. We’re not sure about the S-Pen slot or even S-Pen support. Others are saying the cover display and display size may be smaller. A thicker display and AES may also be possible so let’s wait and see.