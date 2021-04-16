This year may be very special for Samsung. The South Korean tech giant plans to release not just one but two foldable smartphones. Thhe Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be the South Korean tech giant’s foldable offerings this 2021. By next year, more foldable devices may even be introduced as a tri-fold tablet is being planned. Rumor has it a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab may launch as early as the first quarter of 2022.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab tri-fold tablet will be another first from the company. We believe it can be done but not without issues. The idea of tri-fold Galaxy tablet has been heard before but nothing closer to what we’re learning now.

A 2021 release is impossible but that’s okay. Samsung needs to prove that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with S-Pen support are better. We know they will be but not perfect. A number of related details have been revealed already like a smaller 4380mAh battery, S-Pen support, and an Under Panel Camera.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab, the tri-fold Android tablet may also support S-Pen. The latter may be different compared to regular S-Pens.

The dual and tri fold design for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will not happen but may be implemented on this so-called Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab. That will be really interesting. Do you think Samsung can do it? Samsung has been exploring other foldable design ideas so let’s wait and see.