Phones getting a discount usually means two things: not many people are buying or a new model is about to be revealed. We have no idea how many Galaxy Z Flip 5G units Samsung has already sold but it’s now available with a significant discount. From the original $1,449 price, slash off $250, and it’s now down to $1,199. It still is expensive but if you’ve been eyeing the Galaxy Z Flip since it was first announced last year, now is the perfect time. That or you wait for the next-gen model. Samsung may just give further discount then.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip went official in February. We got our hands-on feature. We also saw the special Thom Browne Edition.

We learned about the hideaway hinge on the phone having a Dual CAM Mechanism and the Sweeper Technology to keep the dirt out. The phone’s Selfie Camera was soon reviewed on DxOMar. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G then went up for pre-order in the US and started shipping in August 2020.

We started anticipating for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 foldable phone but we learned it may be delayed to Q3 2021. It’s expected to arrive next Spring. There is also the idea of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite that may still come with UTG. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has also been mentioned and could arrive with a narrower frame and a 120Hz screen.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G Discounted Price

As for the Galaxy Z Flip G5, Samsung is listing the phone with a starting price of $199.99 depending on the courier, shop, and plan. That is for the 256GB model. Choose between the Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray. Orders will ship beginning February 3 and February 12, respectively, for the two colors.