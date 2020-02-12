The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is finally out. We don’t have to wait for another two to three days as earlier rumored because the South Korean tech giant has officially unveiled the new foldable phone in clamshell form. A day before the Unpacked 2020 event, a special edition Galaxy Z Flip was leaked. The Thom Browne limited edition was shown off before the official launch and we can confirm its existence now. The special edition Galaxy Z Flip has been announced for the fashionistas.

Others may not like the term fashionistas so okay, we’ll just call them ‘sartorialists’. In case you don’t know who Thom Browne is, he is an American fashion designer based in New York City. He started the brand Thom Browne for men and women. Having his name and style stamped on the Galaxy Z Flip is once in a lifetime so if you plan on getting a Galaxy Z Flip, we recommend this version.

The foldable smartphone experience is in your reach. If you’ve been hesitant about the Galaxy Fold because of the earlier issues, we can say the Galaxy Z Flip is better. It’s in a different form and is more compact now. Samsung has definitely worked harder on this one.

Thom Browne is proud of the limited-edition Galaxy Z Flip. He said, “Partnering with Samsung to create Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition was an incredible opportunity to reimagine how consumers express themselves through their smartphone. We designed Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition just like I do my collections—with proportion, individuality and aesthetic in mind—to create the perfect blend of art and technology.”

This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition comes in gray with the signature brand colors. It also comes with a custom version of the Galaxy Watch Active2 and a pair of Galaxy Buds+.

Samsung Electronics SVP and Head of Global Marketing Team of Mobile Communications Business Stephanie Choi noted, “Working with Thom gave us the opportunity to make this stylish device even more covetable, bringing together Samsung’s latest technology innovations with Thom’s signature aesthetic inspired by his suits —the precision tailoring, the intentional use of materials, the elevated style that is uniquely his own.” It seems the partnership has been well-planned from marketing to the smallest details.

The special version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be sold in key markets. You can pre-order on Thombrowne.com, Samsung.com, NET-A-PORTER, and MR PORTER starting February 14, Friday. The market release will be next month.