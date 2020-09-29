It’s been over a month since Samsung launched the new Galaxy Z Fold 2. It is the second-gen Galaxy Fold and the third foldable phone offering from the South Korean tech giant. A 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip was also released even before the Unpacked event. The next flexible smartphone will be the Galaxy Z Flip 2 which we’re expecting will be revealed next year around February. That can be anticipated but looks like Samsung may delay the release to the third quarter (Q3 2021.

The information is according to Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) of DisplaySearch and DSCC. Samsung should launch a Galaxy Fold SE as a discounted version and if not, no new foldable may be released until the third quarter.

Our source is only Young. It could just be speculation. You see, Young isn’t’ exactly accurate when it comes to sharing information. Young usually shares details about Samsung. Earlier, he told us the Galaxy Z Fold 2 would arrive with an S Pen, as well as, a different camera setup. It didn’t. He was also our source about the Galaxy Note 20 not getting an Ultra variant.

Knowing Samsung, it is likely that it will release something new even if a previous model is not that successful. It will be the second-gen Galaxy Z Flip so we’re hoping it will be better. Samsung was able to do it with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 from the original Galaxy Fold so it can do the same with the Galaxy Z Flip series.

A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 may be released in the second half of the year. We’re still taking things with a pinch of salt but for now, that is something to look forward to.