On August 5th at the Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event, Samsung is going to announce a lineup of devices including Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7, and Galaxy Note 20. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is going to be one of them and it’s being anticipated with excitement. That said Samsung has thrown the ball in phone buyer’s court as the South Korean electronics giant has announced the availability of Galaxy Z Flip 5G and it’s up for pre-order on their US website.

The 5G variant of the original Galaxy Z Flip gets the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and the other hardware configuration is virtually the same. The compact foldable phone will be up for pre-order on August 6th and shipping will commence on August 7th. At that time the unlocked and carrier versions of the phone will be up for buy through Samsung’s own portal, AT&T, Best Buy, T-Mobile, and Amazon.

The foldable smartphone is available in bronze and gray color at this point in time and the price starts at $1,449.99. So, that’s $70 more than its LTE predecessor. For that minor bump up in price, you get the better Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC and 5G capability.

For a limited period, the device will be available at discounted price offers in the way of credits. You’ll get $650 in credits as compared to the $410 for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G for phone exchange. Even if the old phone’s screen is cracked you will earn $400 credits, rather than the $280 after the offer expires. So if you were eyeing the Z Flip 5G for quite a while, now is the right time to make the purchase.