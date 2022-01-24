In less than a month, we will get to see the new premium flagship offering from Samsung. The South Korean tech giant has been working on a new Galaxy trio that we’ll know as the Galaxy S22 series. It consists of the vanilla Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The third variant may also be known as the Galaxy S22 Note. So much has been said about the three upcoming Android smartphones but we know more information will be leaked in the coming weeks.

More details will surface until the official product launch which is happening in February. Some sources are saying it will on February 8. In the past week, we learned about the Samsung Galaxy S22 wallpapers that are now ready to be downloaded. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was confirmed to have a 1TB variant.

The phones are expected to run on Exynos 2200 (UK, Europe) or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 depending on the market. The Galaxy S22 Ultra S Pen experience could be closest to a real pen.

We have seen a few dummy units that were leaked. The Ultra is said to come with Super Clear Lens with new macro feature. The phones are also said to be all glass.

When it comes to pricing, the smartphones will still be high-end. That means in the premium category with a starting price of 849 Euros for the 8GB RAM/128GB Samsung Galaxy S22. The devices won’t be cheaper as per Roland Quandt.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 8GB with 256GB will be €899. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ will only come with 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage with price tags that read €1049 and €1099, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 8GB with 128GB will be €1249. The 12GB RAM variants will come with 256GB or 512GB built-in memory priced at €1349 and €1449. These details tell us the phones will have less RAM for the same price as Galaxy S21 last year.