The Galaxy S22 series remains a favorite topic. Much has been said about the upcoming trio but we know more will be revealed until the official Unpacked event in February. The phone series will be out a little after the silent launch of the Galaxy S21 FE. As early as April, we learned the Galaxy S22 may not come with a ToF sensor. The Ultra may not use a 200MP sensor but could come with up to 65W charging support. The Snapdragon 898 chipset has been promised but we now know it will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200 in some regions.

A lot of details have been mentioned including the possibility it won’t apply the under-display camera technology yet batteries will have lower capacities. The different camera and frame design can also be expected.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 may come with built-in S-Pen stylus, at least, the Ultra version. Some real-world photos of the Ultra version have surfaced so we have a glimpse of the design.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra could be called the Galaxy S22 Note in the near future. Prices of the phones may be the same as the previous models but Samsung will have to make changes to the specs and materials.

Last week, live models presented the camera design. They also showed off the matte back finish of the Galaxy S22 Ultra while the Galaxy S22 and the Plus variant came with glossy and reflective backs. We wondered if what we saw was final.

Our favorite Chinese leakster Ice universe (@universeice) just gave a definite answer: the S22, S22 +, S22 ultra are all made of glass. The rear cover will be glass so we know the premium look and feel will be maintained. Even the base model will have a glass back. This means the smartphones will have all-glass bodies.

Glass material means the devices will be premium–something you don’t want to drop. You’re not supposed to drop the phone anyway but we know most people will use a protective casing.