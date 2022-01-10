Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has just arrived. It’s fallout from last year, while the flagship series for 2022 from the South Korean tech giant is yet to arrive. Samsung Galaxy S22 series is slated to launch next month with Galaxy S22 Ultra being the highlight model. While the Galaxy S22 and S22+ would ideally be successors to the Galaxy S21 and S21+ from last year, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be more of a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra successor with reportedly improved S Pen experience from its predecessor.

Details about the forthcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra are leaking more frequently now. We know how the phone (in fact all the three upcoming phones) would potentially look or what camera configuration it would launch with. It is also most likely confirmed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a squarish design and feature a slot for the S Pen – something Galaxy Note fans will instantly take to.

Now in a recent revelation by leaker Zaryab Khan aka @xeetechcare, the Galaxy S22 Ultra S Pen will offer three times less latency than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The S Pen latency of Galaxy S22 Ultra will be 2.8ms as opposed to 9ms latency on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Khan notes.

Exclusive: Introducing "Super Natural Writing Experience"🔥 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to rock a crazy 2.8ms S pen response! 3X more latency vs 9ms of Note 20 Ultra. The fastest & the most realistic S pen experience ever! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4vGyMxMxIp — Zaryab Khan (@xeetechcare) January 7, 2022

If that claim is anything to go by, we are looking at a real pen-like writing experience on the forthcoming Samsung flagship, which would attract creators in numbers. Aside from this, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is likely to feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz variable refresh rate display.

The phone is expected to draw power from Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and option of Exynos 2200 in some markets. Featuring a 40MP selfie camera, and a 108MP primary camera in the triple camera array at the back, the Galaxy S22 Ultra could have a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wireless and 45W fast charging support.