The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the ultimate model of the S22 trio. The three variants have yet to be unveiled by Samsung. In about a month, the South Korean tech giant will make the official announcement. Much has been said about the Ultra including the idea its S Pen experience could be closest to a real pen. The phone is also believed to come with Super Clear lens as per a recent leaked information. The camera system may also include a new macro feature.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra may also come in a new color option. It will probably arrive with a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Previous renders showed a waterdrop camera design. We also saw those phone case renders that surface on the web.

As for the storage, we already mentioned the Galaxy S22 Ultra may arrive with a 1TB model. This has been confirmed by tech enthusiast Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24). He said the Galaxy S22 Ultra variant will arrive with 1TB storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB won’t be available just anywhere. The company might release the model in select regions only. Important markets in Europe will get it although there was no mention which countries.

The Galaxy S22+ may only reach 512GB as the biggest storage. We can’t say what will be the base storage but we’re hoping 256GB and not 128GB.

We’re still not sure if the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the final name. Others are saying it could be called the Samsung Galaxy S22 Note. As for the specs, here are what we know so far: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz variable refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor or Exynos 2200, 40MP selfie camera, 108MP triple camera system, and that 5000mAh battery. Aside from 45W fast charging support, the battery may also come with 15W wireless support.