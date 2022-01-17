In about a month, the world will know what Samsung has in store for the universe. Well, a new Galaxy series will be revealed as the latest premium flagship offering from the top mobile OEM. The Galaxy S22 trio has been a favorite subject here and that will not change even after the next big Galaxy Unpacked event. Among the three, many people are curious about the Ultra variant. Obviously, it will be the highest-specced model that will come with S-Pen support. It is said to replace the Galaxy Note so there is a possibility it will be called the Galaxy S22 Note.

The Galaxy S22+ will have similarities with the Galaxy S22. It may come with almost the same design but now with a display with 1750 nits of brightness. The battery will be 4500mAh with 45W charging technology.

When it comes to the processor, the Galaxy S22+ will use Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 but in Europe, the phone will arrive with Exynos 2200 chipset. That’s something we already mentioned before. The chipset has not been cancelled and will actually be used in many markets according to our source.

Our source (@ishanagarwal24) also said general sales and pre-order delivery will begin on February 25 for the Galaxy 22 series. That means the public launch may happen around the same time or maybe even earlier.

The idea of 45W charging has also been mentioned before but on a 5000mAh battery. The 45W charging support for the Galaxy S22 Ultra has been noted several times so maybe it’s also true for the Galaxy S22+. Let’s wait and see.