Samsung has been busy working on several smartphones at the same time. That’s normal for the South Korean tech giant but 2019 will be different yet exciting in many ways. The Galaxy S10 variants will launch in the first quarter and may be followed by the Galaxy X foldable phone. You see, Samsung has already introduced the Infinity Flex Display and presented the foldable phone technology. It’s not yet the final design but we get the idea of a smartphone that can be transformed into a tablet, thanks to a flexible-foldable screen panel.

As for the Galaxy S10, we learned about the 10th Anniversary premium flagship phone as early as April. Much has been said about the series including the absence of a headphone jack and the presence of an optical fingerprint sensor as shown off in a new patent.

So far, we know the Samsung Galaxy S10 will implement an SLP circuit board, may be out in nine colors, have an Ultrasonic Fingerprint reader, show off a punch hole selfie camera cutout, and run One UI. It will also have a 5G version.

Samsung’s next-gen premium Galaxy S has just received a Rosaccredit certification. This is the first time we’re learning about such certification but it appears to be valid, showing off two variants: the SM-G975F/DS and SM-G975F. The added ‘DS’ refers to the dual SIM card model.

We’ve encountered the SM-G975F earlier on TENAA together with the SM-G970F and SM-G973F. At this point, we’re not very particular with the model names and build numbers. We just want to know more information and confirm some of the details we’ve been hearing.

We’re curious about the possibility of a ceramic back as opposed to the usual glass back. We’re also looking forward to the 19:9 aspect ratio, 1440 × 3040 pixel resolution, triple camera lens (rear), new colors, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8150 or Exynos 9820, and of course, that highly anticipated in-display fingerprint scanner.

The official unveiling aka next major Samsung Unpacked event may happen in February so expect more rumors, leaks, and speculations will be revealed.

VIA: Techieride