The Samsung Galaxy S10 is perhaps the most anticipated Galaxy S model ever since the South Korean tech giant launched the flagship series. As early as April, just a few months after the Galaxy S9 and S9+ were introduced, we started hearing rumors and speculations about the Galaxy S phone for 2019. Display specs were finalized early and we began thinking about the advanced camera system. Instead of just three or four, the next-gen Galaxy S10 will boast five cameras.

Aside from five cameras (three rear and dual selfie), the Samsung Galaxy S10 is also believed to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor from Qualcomm. They will be unveiled after the Samsung Galaxy X foldable phone due in January.

The phones may also implement the SLP circuit board and they may not have the headphone jack.

Samsung is also believed to have three variants as per a recent certification. One may have a flat display. The Samsung Galaxy S10 optical fingerprint sensor was even shown off in a new patent.

The latest information we received is more for those interested in aesthetics. The Samsung Galaxy S10, according to Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks), will be out in nine (9) colors. That’s a lot.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is still in the development stage so anything can still happen. We’re looking forward to these colors: Gray, Black, Blue, Red, Green, and Yellow. That’s only six but we’re assuming there will also be Pink, Lilac, and perhaps White or Silver.