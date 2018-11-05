Rumors about the new flagship to be announced next year by Samsung have been pretty scarce as of now. There have been a few hints and whispers here and there but there’s nothing solid to hold on to. Now reliable tipster Ice Universe has tweeted out one possible “real” rumor about the Galaxy S10 and that it will come with an Ultrasonic Fingerprint reader and ditch the iris scanner for good. This new technology is Samsung-exclusive and may help extend the display of the upcoming device.

On paper, the iris scanner should have been a pretty good form of biometric security but in reality, it wasn’t as secure as we expected it to be. Ice Universe tweeted that the Galaxy S10 will be canceling out this sensor and instead will have the Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader and it “should be enough” to function as a main security sensor for the upcoming smartphone.

While there are other devices that have in-display fingerprint sensors already, like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, among others, this new and exclusive Samsung technology can give them a distinct advantage. It will reportedly use ultrasound to create an accurate, 3D image of your finger when you press it in the relevant area. it will supposedly be faster and has a larger recognition area. 30% of the screens may actually be recognized.

Aside from it being more secure, getting rid of the iris scanner and adding the in-display fingerprint reader may actually give the Galaxy S10 a more impressive screen-to-body ratio since they can extend their display. The previously rumored under-display front-facing camera may also be possible with this setup.

As always, take these tips and rumors with a grain of salt, although Ice Universe has been pretty reliable in the past. All will be known possibly late February or early March when Samsung is expected to announce its new flagship.