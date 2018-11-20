We’re all eyes and ears on the next-gen Galaxy S10. We’ve been hearing it will have three or four variants with one having 5G support and another one having a flat display. While the mobile industry is pushing for almost bezel-less displays, Samsung understands that there are people who only want the basic smartphone features. No need for premium screens that add to the expensive price. Some mobile users only want regular screens but with powerful specs.

But enough of the upcoming features for now. We’ve got details about the colors Samsung will be launching in February 2019. To review, the three phone models will be the SM-G970x (entry-level), SM-G973x, and the SM-G975x.

The smartphones will be out in Green, Yellow, White, and Black. These are four color options but we’re assuming more will be introduced. Perhaps a Blue, Purple (Lilac), Red, and Gold if we are to base on the recent Note 9 colors. Maybe a gradient option too.

As with previous premium Galaxy S phones, the South Korean tech giant will also bring LED Flip and protective covers for the Galaxy S10 phones.

We’re expecting the Galaxy S10 will finally implement the in-display fingerprint sensor. We don’t think a notch will be available because there is no need.

The most affordable Galaxy S10 variant may not have the in-display fingerprint sensor but will already have the 64GB storage. The premium models could be the Galaxy S10 and S10+ with 5.8-inch and 6.44-inch displays.

As for the display material, it could be the next-generation OLED material we know as ‘M9’. Not much details have been revealed but we heard it will have Diode Pumped Solid State (DPSS) laser-drilled holes to give way for the front-facing camera and infrared sensor.

VIA: SAMMOBILE, ETNews