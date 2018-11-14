Aside from the Galaxy foldable phone, Samsung is also preparing for the Galaxy S10 rollout. The next-gen Galaxy S phone will be unveiled before the foldable device and we’re expecting there will be different variants. Usually, Samsung releases the standard S and S+ but the S10 and S10+ will be followed by a 5G variant. The latter will be introduced alongside the foldable model. The next few months will be all about them from Samsung so don’t be surprised if more related information is spread.

As for the Galaxy S10, we’ve featured a number of details about it since April when the display specs were finalized. These Galaxy phones were codenamed ‘Winner’ and ‘Beyond’. The devices will also use Fingerprint On Display technology (finally!).

The smartphones might have triple cameras as Samsung was seriously considering Huawei’s trend. Then again, there were also rumors there would be more cameras.

Another interesting idea is the display screen may also work as the earpiece. There may be four variants with one having 5G suppport.

Now Master Leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks) is sharing with us some preliminary Galaxy S10 details. The three rear cameras will be Standard, Wide, and Telephoto. The Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor will be present.

The Galaxy S10 will include a “Punch hole” style selfie camera cutout. We’re not sure if it’s a notch but it could be an Infinity-O display. As for the interface, Samsung will use One UI over Android Pie.