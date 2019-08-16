Next to the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note, the Galaxy A is perhaps another best-selling phone series by Samsung. It was introduced early in 2015 when the Galaxy A7 was introduced. The mid-range phone was soon followed by the Galaxy A8 with an impressive 16MP camera. Each year since then, Samsung would release annual editions of some Galaxy A phones. The line has progressed with some models getting premium mobile processors despite being in the mid-range category. The South Korean tech giant is known to market the Galaxy A line aggressively and we understand why it was retained together with the Galaxy M series.

A number of Galaxy A phones have been announced recently. There’s the Galaxy A10s help ushering the public in the Era of Live. The Samsung Galaxy A10e was made available by Boost Mobile. The Galaxy A20e launched with dual rear cam and a smaller screen back in April.

The Samsung Galaxy A80 made an impression with the slider design and rotating cameras. To be clear, the Samsung Galaxy A replaced the Galaxy J series just in case you’re wondering why there are no more new Galaxy J phones. Other Galaxy A phones launched this year include the Galaxy A70, Galaxy A40 with its 25MP selfie shooter, Galaxy A2 Core, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A10, and the Galaxy A60.

More Galaxy A phones will be unveiled next year. Young tech enthusiast Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) shared a list of the new phones that will be released plus some of their camera specs.

So there will be eight (8) upcoming Samsung Galaxy A Series phones for 2020. They are as follows: Samsung Galaxy A21, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A61, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A81, and Galaxy A91. Instead of just adding the year to the name, Samsung instead used the next number. From 20 it’s 21, 30 to 31– and so on and so forth. That’s actually easier to remember.

See the key camera specs above. The budget-friendly Galaxy A21 will only feature 13MP + 8MP + 5MP triple rear cameras while the Galaxy A91 will reach 108MP for at least one of the three main shooters. The Galaxy A81 will have 64MP main camera.