Samsung seems to be getting more serious in the mid-range game. The several Galaxy A phones recently introduced are proof that it wants to challenge those Chinese OEMs. It’s closely fighting with Huawei as the No. 1 phone maker especially after Huawei took over Apple’s place. That’s even without the North American market. Earlier today, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A80, Galaxy A40, and the Galaxy A20e. The last model is another mid-ranger meant for Europe. It’s mainly a newer version of the Galaxy A20 that launched recently in India.

The Samsung Galaxy A20e comes equipped with a 5.8-inch screen, Infinity V display (waterdrop notch), and a 3000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. This seems to be very different from the Galaxy A20 that launch in India because the specs are different.

The ‘e’ variant is smaller which is not really a surprise because consumers in Europe prefer small phones. That is one reason why a smaller Galaxy Note 10 will also be released in the second half of the year.

The Samsung Galaxy A20 Android phone was described as an ideal phone for the Gen-Z generation who spends a lot of time on their mobile phones with the large 4000mAh batt. The Galaxy A20e only comes with a 3000mAh battery.

When it comes to imaging, the Samsung Galaxy A20e boasts a dual rear camera system that consists of a 16MP sensor with f/1.9 lens plus a 5MP shooter with f/2.2 lens. The selfie camera uses an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 lens. Other features of the smartphone include an Exynos 7884 chipset, 3GB of RAM, and a 32GB onboard storage. Memory expansion is possible with the microSD card slot.

There is no mention about the pricing but in India, the Samsung Galaxy A20 is sold for ₹12,490 which is around 161 euro or $180 in the US. No word on exact availability as well.

SOURCE: Samsung