Samsung has officially unveiled the new addition to the Galaxy A series. The Galaxy event finally happened after several weeks of teasers and rumors. The phone reached Geekbench before the official launch and it’s here, ready to rock in this ‘Era of Live’. It’s a new season in the mobile industry especially since 5G tech is rolling out. Other tech and design are being implemented as well so significant changes may be introduced in the coming months.

As for the Samsung Galaxy A80, the mid-range phone is mainly for the generation who lives in the moment and wants to share them with everyone. Samsung calls them the “digital natives”. These are the people that want to engage in live interactions–taking photos all the time and streaming live videos.

The Samsung Galaxy A80’s fullscreen display is ideal for video chats, Facebook Live, and other live streaming platforms. Samsung knows innovation as it introduces the unique rotating camera plus the slider design.

The sliding mechanism allows for an almost bezel-less front because the selfie camera is hidden. A slider camera is nothing new but what makes the Galaxy A80 different is the rotating camera system. This means the triple rear cam setup can also be used for selfies. The 48MP main camera is joined by the Ultra Wide angle lens and a 3D Depth camera. The latter also comes with Live Focus.

For an improved imaging experience, the Super Steady video mode is ready to capture videos that may be shaky. Other important imaging features include an intelligent camera, Scene Optimizer, and Flaw Detection.

Specs of the Samsung Galaxy A80 include a large 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen, 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, Infinity Display, Dolby Atmos, 3700mAh battery with 25W Super-Fast Charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, 8GB RAM, 128 GB onboard storage, Android 9.0 Pie, and One UI. Color options include Ghost White, Phantom Black, and Angel Gold.

SOURCE: Samsung Mobile Press