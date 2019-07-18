Samsung rolled out the Galaxy A10e last month together with the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A20 in the US. It’s not exactly an exclusive offering from Boost Mobile but the arrive has announced you can already buy the A10e from them. It’s another budget-friendly device that offers what most Android phones can do. One of its advantages is a long-last battery and the edge-to-edge Infinity screen for an almost bezel-less display. The 32GB onboard storage may not be enough but you can extend the memory via a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy A10e comes equipped with a 5.83-inch Infinity Display, 5MP selfie camera, 8MP main shooter, and standard Android features. The phone is very affordable at only $49.99 when you switch but it retails at $99. You can get one now from Boost Mobile.

The 32GB built-in storage can go up to 512GB with memory expansion. It should be enough for you to keep all images, videos, games, and apps that matter to you. You can get it with a prepaid phone plan that may already include unlimited talk and text, data, and other fees. If you’re looking at unlimited music streaming, you can do that on Boost Mobile Samsung Galaxy A10e without any extra cost.

If you’re switching to Boost Mobile from another network, you can avail of four lines with a $25 monthly fee for each line. Feel free to enjoy 4G LTE connectivity, optimized media streaming, and mobile hotspot per line. The phone runs on the latest Android 9.0 Pie so expect to use the standard Android features.

The Samsung Galaxy A10e also features WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, and a Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz processor. The 3000mAh battery should also be enough to last up to almost a day (23 hours) of talk time. Starting July 18, the Galaxy A10e phone will also be ready from another network.