Another Sony Xperia smartphone is getting a price cut. After the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra 32GB Unlocked variant and the Sony Xperia XZ1, here’s the Xperia XZ Premium being listed with a $100 discount. The Red version which was released in Japan last month now costs $599, down from $699. This is already the second price cut because the same phone was already discounted on Best Buy, B&H, and Best Buy back in August from $799 to $699.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is a much-celebrated flagship phone from the Japanese company. It boasts of a 4K HDR and smarter camera, Netflix HDR support, super slow motion video, and Android Oreo. The device is impressive but it’s not perfect with that camera distortion which recently received a fix. The Pink and Chrome versions already recently went on sale.

The Red version is now ready for purchase at a lower price. It comes complete with a 5.5-inch 4K HDR Triluminous display, Gorilla Glass 5, 19MP motion Eye image sensor, 960 fps super slow-motion video, predictive capture, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB Onboard memory, Micro SD card slot, LTE Cat16, and a 3230mAh battery. This is the unlocked variant so you can use any SIM from T-Mobile, AT&T, Cricket Wireless, MetroPCS, Simple Mobile, and Straight Talk.

SOURCE: Amazon