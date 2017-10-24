It’s not only the Google Pixel 2 phones that are experiencing some issues. Actually, most phones are reported to have problems but for Sony, the camera distortion issue on the latest flagship phones needs to be fixed as soon as possible. The Android phones boast of new camera lens but some users are not happy with the results most especially when photos are captured in wide angle lens.

Interestingly, the complaints are consistent so we can’t say the cases are isolated to a limited number of phones only. It appears not to be a problem with the camera but more on the lens and software. Sony quickly worked on a software fix so the distortion effect will no longer happen or be evident. The first phone to get the fix is the Xperia XZ Premium.

To note, this is included in the Android Oreo update that recently rolled out. If you’ve already updated to Android 8.0, you can check your XZ Premium and look for the ‘Correction for image distortion’ toggle option within the camera settings.

The next phone to receive Android 8.0 and the firmware updates are the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact. The Xperia XZs will follow once Android Oreo is also ready. Sony assured the consumers they are listening to every Xperia phone users complaints and suggestions so expect major improvements not only on the camera but the whole system.

VIA: XPERIA Blog