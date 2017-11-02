The Android Oreo update was finally released for the Sony Xperia XZ Premium. Unfortunately, it brought with it a camera distortion problem. It is getting a fix soon as Sony also confirmed this problem that’s been affecting the RGBC-IR and ToF sensors. More often than not, they don’t function properly ever since the Android 8.0 Oreo OS was rolled out to the premium smartphone.

Sony confirming the camera-related issue is important because at least Xperia XZ Premium phone owners can now have peace of mind the company is on top of the situation. A Sony employee said images will be affected when taken under specific lighting or color conditions especially if the sensors do not work properly as they should. There may also be effects on color rendition or result in a slower auto focus.

The official response from a Sony Xperia support staff reads:

You may have noticed that the camera on your Xperia XZ Premium Dual SIM doesn’t behave according to specifications after the update to Android 8.0 (software build 47.1.A.3.254).

This is due to a software configuration related to the RGBC-IR and ToF sensors used by the camera. When these sensors don’t work correctly, pictures taken under specific lighting/colour conditions will be affected. Results include slower auto focus and effects on colour rendition.

This has been solved in an updated software version that is scheduled for release in November, 2017. However, please note that Software updates are released at different times depending on the operator, market, region or country. Therefore, I am not able to give you an exact date for when a specific update will be available for your device. In addition, network operators and specific markets may choose not to use the updates for specific models.

As mentioned, an official update will be available this month. There is no exact date provided but rollout will depend on the carrier in a specific country. You just need to wait for a notification saying an update is ready for download.

VIA: Piunika Web